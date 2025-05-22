Pictured, from left, are Will and Christine De Young and their 3D printer art.

The definition of hope is, at its core, a desire for something good in the future, often accompanied by a belief in its possibility. This is the perfect name for the gathering place in Amelia called the Hope Community Center. It is a place for folks to come and spend the day learning, creating and socializing. The environment fosters nurturing, friendliness, and connection.

Established in 2004, the HCC is a peer-run organization that provides free services, including support groups, classes, and socialization for people who have experienced mental health issues, and or addiction.

The HCC mission is “to empower individuals with mental health and or substance abuse challenges, in their recovery journey through peer support.”

Zoe Fiscus-Doss is the Executive Director of the HCC. She said, “HCC provides a place where folks with mental health issues can gather together to sustain recovery.” Folks are social beings and yearn to relate and belong. Everyone wants to be able to connect and relate to one another. The center provides that opportunity.

HCC is open Mon through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., offering a variety of programs. Some of the programs include art, creative writing, music appreciation, coping skills, money management, household management skills, life skills, parenting classes, behavior coaching, self-esteem classes, mindfulness, meditation, and self-defense. There are also evening 12-step support groups.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!