Ohio EPA is considering updates to water quality management plans prepared by six regional planning agencies. The plans describe and promote efficient and comprehensive programs for controlling water pollution in a defined geographic area. The plans address a variety of water quality issues ranging from sewage treatment to urban and agricultural runoff.

Ohio EPA is accepting public comments on the plan. The in-person (and virtual) public meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, during which the public may submit written comments on the record about the plan. Citizens who want to participate in the virtual meeting must register in advance for the meeting. To request a reasonable accommodation due to a disability to the in-person meeting, visit: epa.ohio.gov/ada.

Plans from the following area planning agencies are proposed to be updated:

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments (Mahoning and Trumbull counties);

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties);

Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, and Medina counties);

Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization (Portage, Stark, Summit, and Wayne counties);

Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties); and

Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Wood counties).

These six areawide agencies oversee planning in 24 Ohio counties with large urban populations. Each agency prepares and approves the water quality management plan for its member counties. The state then certifies that the documents include the required plan elements and are consistent with each other and with drainage basin plans.

The State of Ohio prepares and maintains the water quality management plans for the remaining 64 counties. The governor then certifies the entire statewide plan and submits it to U.S. EPA for its approval.

Ohio EPA will accept written comments through May 27. Anyone may submit comments in writing to: Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Attention: Walter Ariss – Division of Surface Water, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049; or email walter.ariss@epa.ohio.gov. The proposed update is available for review online.