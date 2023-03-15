On March 10, West Point Cadet Ariya Bradley visited Goshen High School to share his experiences and insights about the military academy and how his time at Goshen High School helped him excel in his current military and academic career. As a 2019 graduate of Goshen High School and a member of the Long Gray Line, CDT Bradley emphasized the importance of leadership at West Point, explaining that it means making an impact on people and the progress of an organization or cause. Bradley also discussed the challenges of spending four years at West Point, including the strenuous physical challenges and the 7:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

The United States Military Academy at West Point provided Bradley a few extra days of spring break to connect with high schools in the area and talk to students about West Point as an option for their college choices. During his Goshen High School visit, Cadet Bradley met with various classes, including the GHS band of which he was a proud member. He also made himself available during lunch to informally chat with students.

Bradley explained that West Point intentionally overloads cadets with more duties and responsibilities than can realistically fit into a 24-hour day to teach them how to manage their time, prioritize tasks, and work cooperatively with their teammates. He stressed the importance of not being afraid to fail, as every cadet at West Point has overcome failure during their college experience. Bradley’s visit provided a unique opportunity for Goshen High School students to gain insights about West Point and the military academy experience. He shared his desire to return to Goshen High School to show students that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

Overall, Bradley’s visit was valuable and informative for students interested in pursuing a career in the military or any field that values leadership, discipline, and hard work. His visit demonstrated the strong bond that exists between members of the Long Gray Line and how their unique experiences at West Point shape them into strong leaders. Cadet Bradley’s visit to Goshen High School was an inspiring example of how young people can use their experiences to create positive change and make an impact on the world around them.