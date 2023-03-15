Community welcome; free admission

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will perform “Romeo and Juliet” at UC Clermont Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. The performance will take place in the Krueger Auditorium on the college’s campus in Batavia.

The performance is sponsored by the English, Languages and Fine Arts Department at UC Clermont. There is no charge for admission. Everyone is invited — students, faculty, staff and community members.

The actors, young professionals from the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, perform both at their theater on Race Street in Cincinnati and take selected productions on the road each year. This year will mark the fifth time that the company has performed on the UC Clermont campus, and the second time for “Romeo and Juliet.”

The company’s actors are guaranteed to bring high energy and a new perspective to Shakespeare’s classic tale of tragic young love. There is also a question-and-answer session immediately following the performance in which actors field audience questions. The play will last approximately two hours.

Campus map and directions: https://ucclermont.edu/about/directions.html. Seating is first come, first served