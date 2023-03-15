Dear Clermont County Families,

Last fall, I attended one of several Town Hall meetings hosted over the last year by West Clermont Superintendent, Natasha Adams. In attendance were students, teachers, parents, West Clermont employees, police officers, and other community members. This was not your typical meeting format, yet a forum where participants were divided into small groups, and conversations and ideas were discussed. During the evening each small group facilitator provided information about the five most pressing topics to our schools and our community; topics that were selected by previous Town Hall participants. The topics that were discussed were around student and staff safety and well-being, educational programming in all schools, facilities and current situations, transportation of our students, and overall school purpose and design.

Realtime information and data were discussed in each small group. These discussions led to ideas, thought exchanges, and possible solutions for our district. Conversations at each table generated creative ideas and different perspectives, which in turn will guide the direction of our community and school system.

The forward-thinking of this type of interaction with the public is refreshing. I have lived in this community for over 30 years, raised my children within the West Clermont school system, and I’ve been a West Clermont educator for 24 years. It’s encouraging to see the linking of our community and our schools. I admire the dedication and the planning that goes into these Town Hall meetings, as I believe that it truly takes a village to raise our children.

Please consider taking part in one of these forums this spring. There are 2 opportunities to join, March 23 (Summerside Elementary – 7:00) as well as April 27 (Amelia Elementary – 5:30). Hearing input from not only parents, but different local members will allow all of us to become a voice for our community.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Burgess

Reading Specialist

Amelia Elementary