Many students from across Clermont County will have the opportunity to enjoy their prom night without the added stress of having to worry about the cost of prom attire. Many thanks to the charitable organization “Blessed with a Dress, Suit, & More.”

In order to provide our students with prom attire, Grant Career Center will be hosting Blessed with a Dress, Suite, and More on March 24. This non-profit organization is always looking for gently worn prom gowns and jewelry in a range of sizes and styles, and they require these items as quickly as they can get them.

Desperately looking for women sizes 13-20s for long and short dresses and button-down dress shirts with solid colors in all sizes for guys.

The Grant Career Center will be accepting donations of prom dresses and other formal clothes beginning today and continuing through the 24th of March in the high school office. We hope to assist in providing and restocking inventory.

To find out more ways you can help, connect with this charitable organization on by joining their Facebook group entitled “Blessed with a Dress, Suit, and More”.