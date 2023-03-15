Batavia High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students earned the Ohio Professional Cup, twenty-one state competitive awards, and had eight students qualify for national competition during the Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference and Competition March 9-10th.

Five Batavia BPA members became state champions – Emma Brock in Legal Procedures; Brent Mullis in Administrative Support Research; and Lucas Filla, Avery Hauck, and Trevor Ranly in Small Business Management Team.

Julia Wolfe placed second in ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding and Alex Collier placed third in Presentation Management Individual. Lily Boerger placed in the Top 5 to earn a place at nationals in Fundamental Word Processing.

Top 10 finishers were Logan Slaughter in Economic Research Individual; Abdus Rehmani in Fundamental Word Processing; Brandon Royse in Advanced Office Systems; Derek Richardson in Legal Procedures; Rachel Noschang, Tori South and Linnea Winkler in Administrative Support Team; Cameron Tho in Extemporaneous Speech; Aidan Duh in Interview Skills; Cy Gibson in Advanced Interview Skills; Paige Collier in ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding; Paula Lugo Salgado in Health Insurance & Billing and Hailey Slaughter in Health Leadership.

The eight national qualifiers will travel to Anaheim, California in April to compete against top student from across the nation.

Twenty-two students were also recognized Thursday night for earning the Stateman Torch Award. These students excelled in nine categories this year including: leadership, service, knowledge, citizenship, cooperation, friendship, love, hope and faith.

Their business program teacher and chapter advisor Angie Kovacs said, “This group was extraordinary from beginning to end. They supported each other and helped other chapters during the competition. They continue to amaze me.”

In addition to individual and team awards, the chapter also earned the prestigious Ohio Professional Cup Batavia received the award based on outstanding state participation and support for their community. This included being recognized for the largest chapter donation to Special Olympics, the national service project of BPA.

All students are enrolled in the Business Management Satellite Program at Batavia High School offered through Great Oaks Career Campuses.