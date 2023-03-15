The Goshen Board of Education added a new member on Monday, March 13, 2023, as Goshen resident Lisa Wernke (far right) was appointed to fill a vacancy. The other Board members are (from left to right) Melissa Paprocki, Bill Herrera, Deborah Gray and John Benthien. Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools.

The Goshen Local Schools Board of Education appointed a new board member on Monday, March 13 to fill a seat recently vacated by member Julie Casey.

The Board voted unanimously to appoint Lisa Wernke to complete Casey’s unexpired term after Casey resigned from the Board on Feb. 18. Casey served for seven years before a change in residence outside of the district’s borders prompted her to resign.

Wernke has a long history of volunteering and involvement with Goshen Township and Goshen Local Schools. She has served as chairperson of the PTO Board for six years, PTO treasurer (3 years), Music Boosters secretary (2 years), Goshen Township Bicentennial Celebration Committee co-chair and chairperson for the bond steering committee.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be asked to serve on the Goshen Local Schools Board of Education,” Wernke said. “My husband and I moved to Goshen specifically for the quality of education that our son would receive. Serving on the board of education during this dynamic time of change and expansion in our community will be exciting.”

Outside of her volunteer work, Wernke has worked as a librarian at the University of Cincinnati’s law library for 22 years. She and her husband Steve have one child who is a freshman at Goshen High School.

“The Board of Education is confident that Lisa is a great fit for Goshen Schools,” said Superintendent Darrell Edwards. “She has shown her commitment to our students and our community time and again through her volunteer efforts. We are excited that she will bring this passion to the Board and collaborate with the other Board members to make the important decisions that face them.”

Wernke will serve out Casey’s unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Wernke said she would run as a regular candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot for another term.