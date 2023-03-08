Dan Gangwer takes the Oath of Office on Feb. 28, 2023. Photo courtesy the City of Loveland.

The City of Loveland welcomes Dan Gangwer as the Loveland Police Department’s newly appointed Assistant Chief.

Gangwer was sworn into office at the Feb. 28 City Council meeting.

The assistant chief position has been unfilled since 2016; in 2022, the city began the process to find the right candidate.

“As we began our search, it became clear this needed to be someone who would work well with our team, would become part of our community, and be someone we could trust to help us fulfill our mission. After considering all candidates, it quickly became clear Dan was the correct choice for Loveland and we are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and experience,” said LPD Chief Michael Gabrielson.

Gangwer comes to Loveland from the Kettering Police Department, where he served for the past 27.5 years. Through his career with Kettering, he was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and eventually assistant chief in 2016.

He served several years in field training, SWAT team leadership, bike patrol, rangemaster, and weapons instructor/armorer. As a supervisor, he has led operations in patrol, jail, court, community relations, investigations, and dispatch.

Gangwer graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Police Administration.

“We are very proud of our police department. Assistant Chief Gangwer will uphold LPD’s high standards and integrity,” said Mayor Kathy Bailey.