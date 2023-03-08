The popular Milford Art Affaire is now accepting applications! The 17th Milford Art Affaire will take place Saturday, September 23 in historic Milford, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The juried show features over 100 artists and fine craftspeople, displaying their work for sale right on Main Street.

Artists can apply by submitting three to five digital images via a link on the Greater Milford Area Historical Society website, www.milfordhistory.net. Work is welcome in nearly any media, including: Ceramics/clay, Digital art, Drawing/pastels/colored pencil, Fiber art, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Mixed media, Painting, Photography, Paper/print-making, Sculpture, Wearable art, and Wood.

Applications require a jury fee. The entry deadline is April 15.

Milford Art Affaire is put on by Greater Milford Area Historical Society, with the help of the City of Milford and other sponsors. The show is judged by a local art curator/expert. Six cash and ribbon awards are provided, with a top prize of $500. A reception gala, Art Affaire Eve, will again take place the evening before, at Promont House Museum. Details to follow at www.milfordhistory.net. Additional questions can be directed via email: artaffaire@milfordhistory.net or by phone, 513.248.0324.