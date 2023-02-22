Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant John Plahovinsak briefed Congressman Greg Landsman on the DAV’s 2023 Critical Legislative Issues, at the Representative’s recent Town Hall meeting.

The newly-elected official represents the 1st Ohio Congressional District and has just been appointed to the House of Representatives Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Both Past Department Commanders (PDCs) Raymond Hutchinson and Plahovinsak were invited to attend a Town Hall Meeting conducted in Lebanon, Ohio on February 11, 2023.

Congressman Landsman was one of eleven (11) new members on the Veterans Committee and the only Representative from the State of Ohio.

“There were many House Committees to be initially assigned to, but I wanted to be on the House Veterans Affairs Committee,” said the Congressman during the Town Hall Meeting. “Southwest Ohio is home to a thriving small business community, as well as thousands of veterans and a world-class VA medical center.”

The House Veterans Affairs Committee has jurisdiction over veterans’ hospitals, treatment compensation, vocational rehabilitation, education, medical care and pensions. During his Town Hall Meeting, Congressman Landsman pledged to work with both Republicans and Democrats for the benefit of veterans.

PDC Plahovinsak pointed out to the Congressman that the State of Ohio has over 128,000 disabled veterans residing in it and the DAV National organization has over one (1) million members.

“The DAV organization was started within Congressman Landsman’s Congressional District in downtown Cincinnati in 1920 and has positively impacted millions of disabled veterans,” said Plahovinsak.

At the end of the Town Hall meeting, Hutchinson and Plahovinsak had an opportunity to individually brief Congressman Landsman on the six (6) key critical legislative veteran-related issues facing the current 118th Congressional Session.

“We are looking forward to having more detailed discussions with Congressman Landsman, and his staff, when DAV officials attend their Annual 2023 DAV Mid-Winter Conference in Washington later this month,” concluded Plahovinsak.

“The Town Hall meeting was an excellent opportunity to hear the goals and objectives of the Congressman for the future and we are pleased to hear that his working with veterans, and solving their problems, is at the top of his list,” said PDC Hutchinson.

“After the Town Hall meeting was an excellent opportunity to talk to and share stories with other attending Town Hall veterans, like Navy Veteran Brad Knapp and Army Veteran Kendall Mays,” concluded Hutchinson.