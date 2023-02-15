Congratulations to Bethel-Tate Schools Board of Education Vice President Brandy Pryor on being selected as a recipient of the 2023 Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) Training Award. The Training Award is a distinct award and is part of our STAR Awards Program—Service, Training, Aptitude and Recognition. Congratulations!

The good news was delivered in a letter from Gwen Samet, of the OSBA. In it she wrote:

“Your efforts reflect a true commitment toward public education and the importance you attach to your role as a school board member. Thank you for your dedication.

The OSBA Training Award is presented to a very select group. Of the more than 3,400 board members in Ohio, only 29 will receive the honor in 2023. OSBA would like to officially recognize your achievement at your regional spring conference.”

The award will be presented at the Southwest Region Spring Conference on March 9.