The Williamsburg Farmers Market is currently organizing and recruiting farmers and makers for 2023. There is no charge to apply for a booth. All farmers and makers must apply and be approved by the group, to participate. To obtain an application, call Kristin Sampsel at 513.680.7488, Gayle Burroughs at 513.739.7488, Lara Henning at 513.375.2208, or Liz Betemps at 513.305.0607. We are specifically looking for a “Sweets” baker, a soap maker, coffee and tea, and others to help us fill the market.

The Williamsburg Farmers Market opens on Wednesday, May 3. Local farmers bring fresh produce and farm products into the Village of Williamsburg on a weekly basis. The market is located on Main Street in front of the Williamsburg Village Park. It is an ideal location and has free and ample parking. Visit us on Facebook and mark your calendars for Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m., May through mid-October.

Every month there are special events at the Williamsburg Farmers Market. On Wednesday, June 14, the market will be hosting non-profits in the area who are interested in introducing their organization to the community. There is no cost, but you must be approved to participate in the event. Please reach out to the contacts above for approval.