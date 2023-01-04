It was one year ago that Joe Dills and I joined Michael Logue on the Union Township Board of Trustees. Over the course of several months, we filled two key administrative positions and contracted with a new law firm.

We continued multiple traditions such as the concert series, end of summer fireworks, and the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Lantern Lighting Ceremony. We also welcomed new and expanding businesses, started the Farmers Market, a Parks and Recreation Committee, and began allowing leashed dogs in all of our parks.

A resident asked me on social media what I personally do as a Trustee. Well, being mostly retired and not having a young family has allowed me to do the following:

Performed due diligence by calling every reference and every former employer of our finalist candidates for administrator.

Performed due diligence by traveling to a Rumpke Recycling center in Symmes Township for a surprise visit in advance of their UT zoning hearing.

Performed additional due diligence regarding Rumpke Recycling by calling both Symmes Township and the City of Loveland to learn of any complaints.

Performed more due diligence regarding Rumpke Recycling by visiting the area UT businesses near their intended new location to learn of their concerns.

Two public safety presentations regarding firearms at trustee meetings.

Multiple financial presentations and discussions at trustee meetings.

Review every expenditure and multiple invoices.

Frequently ask questions and initiate dialogue at trustee meetings to provide public information.

Visited the location of every zoning change request.

Visited the location of every nuisance property.

Spearheaded the effort and successfully reduced the intensity of the nighttime lighting and signage at the Beechwood Road firehouse.

Responded to and initiated action to fill potholes and other road issues.

Responded to multiple citizen’s concerns (often times at their location).

Regularly meet with staff (as often as thrice weekly) to assess and respond to citizen needs.

Promoted events such as concerts, farmer’s market, and fireworks on social media and other forums.

Publicized road closures, public service announcements (PSAs), and other information in various forums.

Authored multiple guest editorials in The Clermont Sun providing information to the public.

Used polling and sought feedback from residents before voting to allow leashed dogs in the UT parks.

In addition to picking up and filling bags with litter that I collected in Clepper Park and other locations multiple times, I spearheaded the effort to get the area around Old SR 74 and Office Max cleaned up.

Presented (or participated in presenting) commendations, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, to multiple new businesses and a church.

Introduced (or participated in the introduction) of multiple 2022 concert series performances on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Support Union Township businesses by getting breakfast, lunch, dinner, or carryout at 115 different UT restaurants and eateries. (No public or campaign funds are used for this purpose.) I frequently meet the manager and introduce myself as a contact for anything they might need.

Looking ahead to 2023, we will be welcoming new and expanded businesses, publishing a newsletter, upgrading our website, adding periodic work sessions to our meetings schedule, constructing pickleball courts and adding new playground equipment in Clepper Park, increasing the variety of summer entertainment, and more. Furthermore, we’ll be repaving more roads and upgrading and improving others.

Additionally, we’ll be saying our final farewells to the newly retired Police Chief, Scott Gaviglia, and begin the hiring process for his successor.

Union Township Board of Trustees

The Union Township Board of Trustees meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. The meeting videos as well as our event calendars are on-line.

Joe Dills, Michael Logue, and I are accessible and approachable. That is also true of Fiscal Officer Ron Campbell, Administrator Susan Ayers, and our staff. If you need anything or just want to chat, call me at home at 513-753-6440. Or call 513-752-1741 to speak with any staff member at the Civic Center.

John Becker has been a Union Township Trustee since January 1, 2022. He previously served as a State Representative from 2013 – 2020 until forced out by term limits.