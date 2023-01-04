I came across an interesting story about a man named Mike Carroll who had spent decades wondering what happened to his father. Did his father abandon him and his siblings or did something more sinister happen to George Carroll? Although many people don’t always keep in touch with their parents, we do know they don’t just vanish.

George Carroll was a Lake Grove, New York man, who was married with children. He was a veteran who had served in the Korean War. But something strange happened to George. In 1961, he vanished. His son Mike had heard a rumor that his father had returned to Korea to be with a girlfriend. But if true, why wouldn’t George contact his family and let them know?

Since Mike Carroll was an infant when his father vanished, he grew up without ever knowing his father.

With Mike, natural curiosity took over. He began a personal mission to find out what really happened to his father. He began inquiring about his dad’s whereabouts. Mike began by asking his mother. Over the years, she gave him different answers. One story was that she went out for cigarettes and never returned. She also claimed that he never returned after taking out the trash. Both of these stories were in addition to the one that he returned to Korea.

Mike also learned no one had ever reported his father missing. Therefore, no one was searching for him. Mike’s mother remarried and then passed away in 1998. She died without giving him any answers.

Mike purchased the home he lived in as a child. He then turned to unconventional mentions of locating his father. He contacted different psychics for an answer.

One psychic visited Mike and said his father had never left the house alive. He pointed out a spot in the basement and said he felt his father’s energy.

It would turn out that the psychic was correct. On October 30, 2018, George Carroll’s body was found buried in his basement.

The Suffolk County Police Department has ruled Carroll’s death a homicide. He died from blunt force trauma to his head. Mike later planned to visit Richard Darress, who had married his mother. He wanted to question him and find out if he knew anything about his father’s death. However, Darress died before the meeting.

Mike has said he believes he knows what happened to his father, but hasn’t publicly said so.

Today, no one knows who killed George Carroll or why. Most likely, his killer is likely deceased and won’t face justice. Although earthly justice likely won’t happen, a son was able to say goodbye to his father and give him a proper burial.

