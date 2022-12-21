Pictured is the first-place team. From left, are Matthew Hill, Mark Hill, Ryan Moeller, and Barry Oppelt. Photo courtesy of Stepping Stones.

Stepping Stones hosted its 6th annual Sporting Clays Tournament on October 14, 2022, at the Sycamore Pheasant Club in Loveland. The event raised a net total of more than $101,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Attendees hit the course for a clay shoot featuring 75 targets and a flurry game. Supporters raised money for the organization by participating in a raffle and a live auction with premier packages. Mark Hill, Matthew Hill, Ryan Moeller, and Barry Oppelt won the team competition and Mike Haehnle was the winning individual shooter.

“We are so thankful to everyone who came to support Stepping Stones and their much-needed programs,” said event co-chairs Peter Borchers and Brian Folke. “We look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s event!”

Stepping Stones is an impact agency serving more than 700 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.