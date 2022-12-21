Included are the Letters to Santa that were received by The Clermont Sun.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today with your elves? Are you ready to come visit me? I’m going to make you gingerbread cookies and watch Home Alone for Christmas. Can you bring me some Mario games for my Switch?

Love you, Santa.

Ryder B.

6 years old

Dear Santa,

My name is Leo I’m five years old.

I love football and the bengals! They are my favorite! I would love a new football so I can toss with my dad. I also would really like a ps4 headset because mine is going out. Maybe some new coloring books and markers and crayons. (We color every night) I also would love new legos, and maybe a new hat, and a pair of boots

And a skateboard

Wears a size 6/7

Shoes 2

Loves the color blue

And loves stuffed animals