A Clermont County-wide Veterans Meet and Greet will be held on November 11th from 10 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Union Township Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Glen Este Withamsville Road and Clough Pike.

A ceremony to honor all veterans will be held at 1:00 P.M. featuring keynote speaker David Painter, Clermont County Commissioner. All veterans attending will be recognized by name and branch of service.

Clermont County Veterans Service Commission will be available to answer questions about veterans benefits and other services available for veterans through the VSO.

Parking will be available in the main lot and a golf cart shuttle will run continuously from the parking lot to the Memorial. For more information about Chapter 646, visit www.vva649.org