Ring Real Estate is very pleased to announce that Allan Haave has joined Ring Real Estate!

Allan is a lifelong resident of Ohio living in both Brown and Clermont counties. Growing up in rural Ohio, he spent much of his time hunting and fishing in the local area. He would later become a first-generation college graduate receiving academic honors at the University of Mount Saint Joseph, where he also played football.

The passion for helping people in the community is deeply rooted in Allan’s pursuit to provide real estate services. Many of his fondest memories have been with those he loves in his own home and providing families with that same opportunity to make similar memories is what inspires him.

Allan is looking forward to helping you with all your real estate needs! Allan can be reached at 513.322.9709 or ahaave@ring-realestate.com.