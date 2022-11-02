Officers for the Batavia High School chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) have been selected for the 2022-2023 school year. They include: Avery Hauck – President, Lucas Filla – Vice President, Julia Wolfe – Secretary, Brandon Royse – Treasurer, Cy Gibson – Historian, and Linnea Winkler – Parliamentarian. In addition, Alex Collier is the sophomore class representative.

First order of business? Prepare for the program’s October business advisory council meeting. Their goal is to update business leaders, community members, and school administration about current data, explain planned activities, and seek input from the council about the business classes and program.

The team is also organizing the school’s Seat Belts Save Lives campaign and arranging several other community service events. For the past several years, this group has been recognized with various national community service awards and U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service medals. “Batavia’s BPA chapter has committed to being actively involved in our community. This year, we will work to surpass previous achievements in order to leave a positive impact on the district. The bar has been set, but we have the opportunity to raise this bar even higher,” said chapter president Avery Hauck.

Another top priority is planning fundraisers to finance the chapter’s workplace skills competitive events. The chapter will need approximately $20,000 to compete at the regional, state and national levels. This year, over 92 students will compete in over 40 events including small business management, global marketing, human resource management, business law, and personal finance.

Batavia BPA chapter advisor Angie Kovacs said, “Raising the amount of money need for a large chapter can be overwhelming but the end result is worth it. There is a ripple effect when students are able to participate in competitions at the regional, state, and national level. They develop technical skills, soft skills, and sense of commitment through BPA; which positively impacts the local workforce and community. They start making a significant impact before they leave high school.”

Business Professionals of America is the leading student organization for members pursuing careers in business, information technology and other related careers. Batavia BPA members are in the Great Oaks Business Management satellite program at Batavia High School.