Starting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) will again be joining forces with the Golden Corral Restaurant in Eastgate Plaza to honor veterans. Now in its’ twenty-second (22nd) year, the Golden Corral Restaurants are inviting military veterans to celebrate recognition of Veterans Day with them.

Disabled veterans from Chapter #63 will be at the Golden Corral Restaurant to accept all donations until Monday, November 14, 2022, the designated Military Appreciation Dinner Night. All veterans will receive a free dinner meal and beverage, courtesy of the Golden Corral Restaurant.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the true American heroes who selflessly defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Lance Trenary, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Corral.

“Military Appreciation Night is one of our most cherished traditions that we look forward to every year,” continued President Trenary. “While it pales in comparison to what they do for us, a free meal is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”

A tradition for more than two decades, throughout the United States, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served over six million free meals to military veterans. It has also generated nearly $18 million in guest contributions to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization to support community-based service initiatives for veterans.

“During our six-day campaign last year,” said Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith, “we raised $839.40 in donations.” This amount was then forwarded to the DAV Department of Ohio Headquarters, who collected all donations from the many Golden Corral Restaurants in the State of Ohio.

“The National DAV Organization matched the amount the Ohio DAV Department collected,” said Commander Smith, “and we were able to purchase two (2) transportation vans, used to transport disabled veterans to their medical appointments.”

“Chapter #63 looks forward to the days before Military Appreciation Night for several reasons,” said DAV Past Department Commander Ray Hutchinson. “It is an opportunity for us to thank other veterans for their military service and to discuss what our Chapter does to support disabled veterans.”

“Our Chapter is an active Chapter that engages in many worthwhile programs and projects for our veterans,” explained Smith. “For example, our Medical Equipment Distribution Program provides free medical equipment to our veterans and we just completed our fishing/kayaking experience in conjunction with the Heroes on the Water organization.”

The key ingredient for the success of DAV Chapter #63 is the disabled veterans that belong to the Chapter. “For example, Lorenzo Law was selected as the Veteran Affairs Voluntary Services (V.A.V.S.) 2021 Volunteer of the Year,” explained Smith. “Ray Hutchinson received an award for his twenty-four (24) years serving as DAV Department Hospital Chairman.”

The DAV Chapter will be working closely with the DAV Unit Auxiliary in accepting donations. “The DAVA Unit #63 is an integral part of our veterans support services and we are honored to participate with them in accepting donations for community-based service initiatives for veterans,” said Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak.

One of the areas the Chapter will support Golden Corral in the future,” said Hutchinson, “is in support of Camp Corral.” The mission of Camp Corral is to transform the lives of children of wounded, ill and fallen heroes. They accomplish this by providing a recreational camp, with advocacy and enrichment.

In the past, Chapter #63 has donated $600 to sponsor a child at Camp Corral. “We will strongly consider this action at our next Chapter meeting,” concluded Commander Smith.