November 4 marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Kin Tut’s tomb. Learn more about the boy called King Tut at the Union Township Branch Library November 14 through November 19.

The branch will host a display by local studio artist Cynthia M. Kukla. Her work has been exhibited on four continents and in solo and curated group exhibitions throughout the United States. Her series called My Ostraka is her interpretation of the sculptures and artifacts found by Howard Carter when he discovered the tomb of King Tutankhamen in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

Visit the library to enjoy this educational exhibit, open to all ages, during regular library hours.

Kukla has received numerous grants for international research on art and regularly speaks at international conferences. She is a member of the Watercolor Honor Society of America and served on their national board. Her website is http://www.cynthiakukla.com/.

For more information, call the Union Township Branch Library at 513-528-1744.