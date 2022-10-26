On Saturday, November 12, Jungle Jim’s International Market will host their thirteenth

annual International Wine Festival, a special sampling event complete with hundreds of wines, gourmet

food, and live entertainment. Guests will enjoy samples from more than 400 wines, dine on chef-prepared

appetizers, and talk to wine experts from around the country. Two ticket options are available: a Grand

Tasting ticket that includes standard wine tastings and light appetizers and an upgraded Connoisseur

ticket that offers extra benefits, including an exclusive experience in an expanded private tasting area,

double the size of previous years.

This year, our Grand Taster ticket holders will have the new opportunity to use the famous Jungle Jim’s

Monorail to travel between The Oscar Event Center & The Oscar Station. Plus, the Connoisseurs-only

area in the Oscar Event Center has been doubled in size. For those who want to luxuriate in the best our

International Wine Festival has to offer, Connoisseur tickets include access to high-end wines that won’t

be available at the Grand Tasting portion of the show and a by-the-bite gourmet dinner from The Oscar

Event Center’s Executive Chef, Chef James. There will be Eastgate Bus tickets available for a limited

time so our Connoisseur and Grand Tasters that live on the eastside can take advantage of easy

transport from our Eastgate location.

During the festival, both Grand Tasting and Connoisseur guests will have access to Buyer’s Club, a

unique perk that allows guests to order favorite wines directly from Jungle Jim’s without having to leave

the festival. The wines will be boxed and ready for convenient pickup and payment at either Jungle Jim’s

locations the following week. All ticket holders are encouraged to utilize Buyer’s Club to plan for holiday

hosting or stock up on favorites from the show.

Tickets are on sale now at Junglejims.com. We recommend purchasing tickets sooner rather than later,

as ticket prices will increase after October 31.