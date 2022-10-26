On October 29th, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 22nd Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The Coalition for a Drug Free Clermont County, The Clermont Recovery Center, a division of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, and the Clermont Addiction and Recovery Partnership (CARP) will partner with local law enforcement agencies to guide community members through safe disposal methods and will be stationed at designated drop box locations. This event promotes safe disposal of unused and unnecessary medications while providing education to the community about the risks of misuse and abuse of prescription drugs.

The DEA is committed to keeping Americans safe and healthy by encouraging the public to remove any unused medications from their homes. Safe and proper disposal of unused prescription medications reduces the amount of substances in the community for potential misuse, reduces youth access to addictive and harmful substances and helps prevent substance use that could later on turn into an opioid addiction. There are many resources in Clermont County to support the DEA and their efforts to prevent opioid and other drug addiction.

How can you help?

1. Attend Prescription Drug Take Back Day Events on October 29th, 2022 at

Miami Township Police Department from 10am-12pm at 5900 McPicken Drive Milford, OH 45150 OR Bethel Township Police Department from 10am-2pm at 120 N Main Street #2 Bethel, OH 45106

2. Drop off unneeded medications at your local permanent prescription drop off boxes:

a. Bethel Police Department

b. Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

c. Goshen Township Police Department

d. Loveland Police Department

e. Felicity Fire Department

f. Mercy Health – Anderson Hospital

g. Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital

h. Miami Township Police Department

i. Milford Police Department

j. Pierce Township Police Department

3. Reach out to any of the following organizations to receive Deterra Bags, a prescription drug deactivation kit that you can use in the comfort of your own home. It’s as simple as mixing the solution with water in the bag and throwing it away safely in the trash.

a. Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board (513-732-5400)

b. The Coalition for a Drug Free Clermont County (513-201-8914)

c. Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services (513-735-8100)

The next Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be in April 2023. Follow your local mental health and addiction services organizations in Clermont County to stay up to date on community events and learn how you can impact your community.

Coalition for a Drug Free Clermont County website: ccmhrb.org.