The Clermont County Municipal OVI Court Specialized Docket held its 37th Graduation Ceremony on September 22, 2022. OVI Court Judge Jesse B. Kramig, presided over the ceremony recognizing 10 participants who successfully completed the program.

The OVI Court Specialized Docket Program is dedicated to rehabilitating high-risk multiple OVI offenders through a combination of intensive community control supervision, frequent judicial monitoring, cognitive behavioral interventions, and specialized substance use treatment at the Clermont Recovery Center – a division of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services.

The Program also works to reduce long-term jail sentences associated with repeat OVI offenders. The 10 participants who graduated entered the program with a combined total of 41 OVI convictions. Their participation in the specialized docket saved the county $97,650 and 1,395 jail bed days.

The Clermont County Municipal OVI Court Specialized Docket began in June 2005, and is certified by the Specialized Docket Section of the Supreme Court of Ohio. Anyone interested in learning more about the Clermont County OVI Court please contact Probation Officer Brian J. Dixon at (513) 732-8142.