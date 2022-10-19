Stepping Stones hosted its 18th annual Bloom fundraiser on Saturday, September 10 at the Valley View Foundation in Milford. The event raised more than $264,000 Net to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Event chair Nancy Aichholz hosted the “Boot, Scoot and Bloom” themed evening with Texas Two Step dance lessons, knife-throwing, a silent auction featuring premiere packages, dinner by Cincinnati’s best food trucks and live music by Bluewater Kings Band. Supporters wore their best western country-style clothing and showed off their favorite dancing boots.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support Stepping Stones,” said event chair Nancy Aichholz. “It was a wonderful evening full of fun, dancing and fellowship. We look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s event!”

The event’s diamond sponsors were Susie & Neil Bortz, Chemed Foundation, Jeanne & Bob Coughlin, Huntington Bank, The Pettengill Family, The Rendigs Foundation and Mendy & Dr. Andrew Ringer. Platinum sponsors were Beth & Doug Brendamour of Brendamour Warehousing.

Stepping Stones is an impact agency serving more than 700 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.