The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported that a Moscow woman was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 275 that involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian in Union Township on Oct. 7.

According to the Oct. 7 media release from the OSHP, the agency is investigating the crash that happened on I-275 northbound near state Route 125 at 6:27 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Saturn, driven Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, age 43, of Moscow, was traveling in the middle lane on I-275 when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway.

Beckelhymer turned on her hazard lights and got out of the vehicle.

A little later, Beckelhymer and the Saturn were hit by a GMC van driven by Nathan Bodeker, age 36, of Fort Thomas, KY.

Beckelhymer was also hit by a Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer combination, driven by Alfred Goley, age 68, of Wilmington.

The impact caused the Saturn to move into the right lane, where it was hit by a Nissan driven by Bonnie Mendez, age 68, of Moscow.

Beckelhymer suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Mendez sustained minor injuries, and her passenger, Sean Chapman, age 27, of Moscow, was not injured.

Bodeker and Goley were not injured.

The OSHP was helped on the scene by the Union Township Police Department, the Union Township Fire Department, the Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs for Beckelhymer.

As of Oct. 11, $7,746 was raised from the $4,500 goal.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bobbie-jo-beckelhymer.