Fall sports season is winding down and Clermont County teams now know where they will begin their postseason push.

Brackets were drawn in the sports of volleyball and soccer on Sunday, October 9.

In Division I volleyball, Milford and West Clermont will both play at Lakota East.

The Lady Eagles drew the No. 6 seed and a matchup with No. 32 Northwest on Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m.

West Clermont earned the No. 25 seed. The Lady Wolves will face No. 13 Fairfield on October 20 at 7 p.m.

The winners of those two matchups will face each other on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Goshen’s Lady Warriors drew the No. 26 seed. They are scheduled to face No. 17 Anderson at Lakota West on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m.

In Division II, New Richmond drew the No. 6 seed. The Lady Lions will face No. 4 McNicholas on October 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Princeton High School.

Batavia drew the No. 10 seed and a matchup against No. 7 Indian Hill at Princeton on Monday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Later that same day, No. 11 Bethel-Tate will face No. 5 Wyoming at 7:30 p.m.

In Division III, Williamsburg was voted the No. 1 seed overall and took a first-round bye. The Lady Wildcats will face the winner of No. 9 Seven Hills and No. 19 North College Hill at Mariemont on Saturday, October 22 at noon.

Clermont Northeastern earned the No. 4 seed in the Division III tournament at Mariemont. The Lady Rockets face No. 20 Gamble Montessori at 7 p.m. on October 17. A win in that contest sends them to the sectional final against either No. 7 Mariemont or No. 8 Blanchester on October 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Felicity’s girls volleyball team drew the No. 11 seed in Division IV. The Lady Cardinals will face No. 9 Riverview East on Tuesday, October 18 at 5 p.m. at Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Over on the soccer fields, Milford’s top-ranked girls soccer team drew the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Lady Eagles will host the winner of No. 23 Talawanda and No. 24 Western Brown on October 22.

West Clermont earned the No. 7 seed and a match with No. 19 Ursuline on October 18. Should the Lady Wolves advance, they would face No. 17 Kings at home on October 22.

A win in that contest would more than likely set up a rematch with Milford in the district semifinals at Lakota West on Tuesday, October 25.

In Division II, Batavia’s Lady Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed. They will host McNicholas on October 18. Bethel-Tate drew the No. 11 seed and a road matchup at No. 5 Mercy McAuley on October 18 at 5 p.m.

Goshen’s girls soccer team drew the No. 12 seed in Division II. The Lady Warriors travel to No. 4 Indian Hill on October 18.

New Richmond, the No. 13 seed in Division II, will travel to top-ranked Summit Country Day on October 18 to begin tournament play.

In Division III, the No. 5 Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets will host No. 17 Felicity on October 18. The winner of that contest faces No. 3 Mariemont on October 22.

Williamsburg’s girls soccer team drew the No. 6 seed in Division III and will host Cincinnati Christian on October 18. A win would send the Lady Wildcats to the sectional finals, a home matchup against No. 15 Finneytown on October 22.

The top-ranked boys team in Division I is Milford’s Eagles, who earned the No. 5 seed. Milford hosts No. 29 Edgewood on October 17. A win in that contest sets up another home contest against No. 30 Western Brown on October 20.

West Clermont drew the No. 23 seed and a matchup with No. 27 Goshen. The Wolves defeated the Warriors 2-1 at home earlier this season. The rematch will be played on October 17.

In Division II, Bethel-Tate drew the No. 9 seed and a matchup with No. 12 Norwood on October 17. No. 10 New Richmond faces No. 7 Roger Bacon that same night.

The Batavia Bulldogs earned the highest seed of any county team in Division II. The team earned the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Reading on October 17.

In Division III, Williamsburg earned the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye. The Wildcats have an intriguing matchup ahead regardless of the winner as Williamsburg will either travel to No. 3 Georgetown on October 20 or host No. 9 Felicity that same night.

CNE drew the No. 10 seed. The Rockets travel to Cincinnati Christian on October 20.