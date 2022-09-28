The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, October 4th at 6:30 pm at Harmony Hill, 299 South 3rd Street. Hostesses for the evening are Carol Keller and Ruthie and Greg Hawk. Raptors, Incorporated will be presenting “All About Owls”. This will be an open meeting and the public is invited to attend. All age groups are welcome and lawn chairs are recommended. The Roll Call is to be answered by “Naming your favorite fall flower”. The specimen is to be a pumpkin or a gourd. The Club would like to thank everyone who made the Annual Mum Sale a huge success again this year. All proceeds will be used for the beautification of the Williamsburg Community, as well as, a scholarship for a graduating Williamsburg student. The Club sponsored “Scarecrows of Williamsburg” contest has been judged and prizes awarded. The scarecrows are placed on Main Street in the business district for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to all who participated in this fun event. On Friday, December 2nd, the Club will again take part in the Williamsburg Christmas Walk. New members are welcome. For additional information, call (513) 305-0607, visit the Club on FaceBook or at www.williamsburggardenclub.com.