The Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region is preparing for its Fields of Honor project for 2022. Four separate Fields of Honor will be the site of over 100 full-size American flags displayed during November in honor of all military men and women, as well as first responders from our police, fire, and emergency medical services. The days surrounding Veterans Day is an appropriate time to honor those who have served.

The Fields of Honor in Amelia, Batavia, Bethel, and Williamsburg will be dedicated on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Fields of Honor are presented by the Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region and sponsored by the Huhtamaki Company. The site sponsors are American Modern Insurance, Moore Family Funeral Homes, Community Savings Bank, and the Rotary Club of Williamsburg. Many flags are personalized through dedications to specific individuals who are currently serving, or who have served and died. Sponsors of these dedications may walk among the flags seeking their loved ones’ flag dedication tag. Those wishing to dedicate a flag can visit the Kiwanis Club website at www.eastforkkiwanis.com and visit the service and fundraising tab.

Flags will remain in place through Sunday, November 27, 2022. The public is invited to stroll among the flags at any Field of Honor.