Shown is Lida Glancy Morris. Portrait painted by John Glancy. Image provided by Joyce Croley for the Goshen Township Historical Society.

GTHS Museum, 1843 St Route 28, Goshen, Ohio from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Glancy family will be at the Anchorage to donate three

unknown Glancy paintings including his 18-year-old sister Lida’s portrait. Supposedly the only

known portrait ever painted by Glancy. The paintings belonged to Cheryl Morris Thornton, Lida’s

granddaughter. Lida’s and John Glancy’s grandnephew, Jeff Glancy, will be there to present the

painting to the society and talk about his great uncle’s many other talents.

Marvel Rich Ferguson, at 102 years old, is the current oldest living Goshen Graduate. She

collaborated with Her grandniece, Jeanette Jackson, a Loveland author, to create a novel entitled

Hunting Wildflowers. It unpacks a rich historically accurate description of our community during

the Great Depression. Together they weave a passage through time uncovering love, greed, and

jealousy. The title comes from her grandfather’s phrase describing his whereabouts while visiting

his girlfriend.

Please plan on stopping by and visiting with these ladies and help celebrate

the Grand Opening of the museum on a regular basis.