Felicity’s Eli Taylor scored two goals for the Cardinals against Fayetteville. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Felicity soccer hunkered down at home for a pair of early-morning non-league matchups with Fayetteville on Saturday, September 18.

The Cardinals emerged with a split decision as the boys’ team took down the Rockets 2-1. The Fayetteville girls team closed out the doubleheader with a 3-2 win.

In the boys’ game, neither team found the back of the net for the first 15 minutes. Eli Taylor changed that with a goal to put the host Cardinals on top 1-0 at halftime.

Taylor struck again in the second minute of the first half to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Fayetteville’s Teegan Doughman cut the deficit in half in the 26th minute of the second half, finding some space to rip a shot past the Felicity keeper.

The Rockets kept pressing and were nearly rewarded for their effort in the final minute. One of the team’s final two shots sailed high while the second was saved by the Felicity goalkeeper to seal the Cardinals’ 2-1 win.

“Overall, I think we played well,” Felicity head coach Austin Paskow said. “We had some starters out but preparation is everything. We have our secondary guys ready to go. They know their role, they come in and give us hard minutes every time.”

Felicity took 17 shots on goal as a team. Taylor had two goals while Ian Hiler and Aiden Cooper each recorded assists. Waylon Senior recorded 14 saves against a much-improved Fayetteville team.

“[Fayetteville] did an outstanding job,” Paskow said. “Fayetteville has built a great program over the last couple years. I always wish them well.”

Earlier in the week, Felicity’s boys soccer team became the first squad to step on the field against Georgetown this year and not leave with a loss. The G-Men have since lost to Mariemont but prior to that they were unbeaten until drawing with Felicity at one goal apiece.

“Hats off to our assistant coach, Aaron Taylor,” Paskow said. “He did a fantastic job figuring out how they played. We prepared, our plan was to hold them as long as we can and we stood tall in the second half, scored one with three minutes left.”

The girls then took the field right after. Fayetteville hit the post in the 18th minute from a tough angle. The ensuing rebound was cleared. Later in the half, the Lady Rockets drew a corner but that chance was also snuffed out by the Felicity defense. The game went into halftime scoreless.

It didn’t stay that way for long in the second half. Lilly Carlier ripped a shot that was saved but deflected away from the goalkeeper. She put that deflection into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“We came out stronger, created more opportunities to score,” Fayetteville head coach Jose Lara said. “More passing, more connecting. We’re working on that every day.”

Felicity tied things up in the eighth minute. Courtney Northern scored on a penalty kick to give the Lady Cardinals their first point of the game.

Fayetteville had a chance to jump back ahead on a penalty of their own two minutes later, but the shot was saved. In the 27th minute, Cassidy Feldhaus scored on a penalty shot to put the Lady Rockets back on top 2-1.

Carlier added a second goal in the 37th minute, collecting a throw near midfield and dribbling all the way itno the box. Her shot deflected off the diving goalkeeper and into the net for a 3-1 advantage.

That goal would prove to be the deciding score. Felicity’s Briston Terry added a tally with 29 seconds remaining for the games’ final score.

“If you don’t finish those chances to score, you can lose or tie the game,” Lara said. “They scored in the last minute. We need to finish.”

Carlier had two goals for the Lady Rockets. Feldhaus tallied a goal and an assist. Avery Jakeway had an assist for the Lady Rockets.

Lilee Coffman had 15 saves for the Lady Rockets.

“My defenders are working hard,” Lara said. “They’re playing hard. We’re working on clearing and winning the ball in the air but they play hard and that’s what I want.”

Felicity’s boys team is currently 6-2-2 overall, 1-1-2 in league play. The girls are now 1-6, 0-5 in the National Division of the SBAAC.

Both teams are currently scheduled to travel to Clermont Northeastern on September 22.