Anderson, Isaac L. III, beloved son of the late Anna (nee Spurlock) and Isaac L. Anderson Jr., dear brother of Jody (Lincoln) Day and Sherrie (Joe) Koepke, caring uncle of Jason (Christina) Day, Aimee (Adam) Burke, Brittany (Jake) Sperelakis, Joseph, Ethan, and Dylan Koepke, loving great uncle to Alex & Austin Burke and Eden & Holden Day. Ike was proud to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Clermont Co. Planning Commission. Ike received his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University and then worked for Federated Department Stores as an attorney and quickly opened his own private law practice. He shared office space at the Doughty Tax Service for years and later with Delaney’s Tax and Accounting Service, where he also worked as a Registered Tax Preparer for many years for both. Ike had an old soul. He loved old music, movies, and cars. He loved sports and more specifically the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Ike enjoyed spirited conversations about politics and loved talking history with his nieces and nephews. Most importantly, Ike loved his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, teasing them as much as he could. Ike passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, age 60, residence Miami Twp. Services, Evans Funeral Home, Milford, Monday, August 22, 11:00 AM, visitation 10 AM until time of service. Family requests memorial donations to Goshen Lions Club, PO Box 353, Goshen, OH 45122. www.evansfuneralhome.com