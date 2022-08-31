Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, announced on Aug. 19 that they are introducing their brand to Ohio with a Grand Opening Celebration starting Sept. 15. Now, local residents will have access to the largest hunting and shooting assortment of any retailer in America.

“With immense access to camping, hiking, fishing and so many other outdoor activities, Ohio is part of our overall expansion strategy in the Midwest,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We look forward to reaching a large audience of outdoor enthusiasts at the new store which is conveniently located on the east side of Cincinnati, within a short drive across southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.”

Everyone is invited to the store’s Grand Opening Celebration at 700 Eastgate S. Drive, Suite #490, Cincinnati, OH 45245, Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

· On each day of the Grand Opening Celebration, the first 200 customers in line will receive a FREE Sportsman’s Warehouse hat and gift card (one per family).

· Customers can also enter a sweepstakes to win items like fishing gear, guns, knives, binoculars, a pellet grill, and gift cards.

· Plus, attendees can meet celebrity hunter, Nick Mundt.

The co-host on “Bone Collector,” one of the highest-rated Outdoor Channel television shows for over a decade, Mundt will be signing autographs in front of the store on Sept. 15 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“Brand representatives from Benelli, Vortex, Leupold, and others will be available on Sept. 15 to answer questions, demonstrate products, and more,” states Molly Garcia, Sportsman’s Warehouse Eastgate Store Manager. “With 25,500 square feet of space and over 60,000 region-specific items, customers of all ages will find the gear, accessories, footwear, and more they need to enjoy the great outdoors.”

For more information about the Grand Opening Celebration, call (513) 486-7200 or visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.