Joyce Charmaine Cherry (nee Lucas), was born December 11, 1935. Charmaine was called to her eternal home early Sunday morning surrounded by her five children, and numerous grandchildren, and great grand children on August 21, 2022.

Loving mother of Cindy Taylor (Bob), Jenny Cherry, Teresa Cherry Coburn (Floyd), Kathy Schertler (Roger), and Tim Cherry (Kelly). Grandmother of ten grandchildren, and great grandmother to eleven. Sister of Carol Lucas, Sue Lucas Czarnecki, and Ron Lucas.

Also survived by former husband, Clarence Cherry.

Charmaine was a faithful former member of First Baptist Church New Richmond as well as Mt. Carmel Church of Christ.

Charmaine loved family gatherings, her dogs, card playing with friends, gardening and feeding birds.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held September 3, 2022. Cards or sentiments may be sent to 15589 U.S. Hwy 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a memorial donation may be given to The American Cancer Society or Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter.