The excitement was amazing, as the Williamsburg Marching Band and Pep Squad performed at the Williamsburg Farmers Market. The Kiwanis of East Fork Region, Croswell Motorcoach Services and the Williamsburg Farmers Market sponsored a “Stuff the Bus” event, collecting school supplies for Williamsburg Schools. After filling the bus with pens, pencils. rulers, backpacks, notebooks, and other supplies, the bus was emptied by members of the Williamsburg Soccer Team at the middle school for distribution to all the schools. The participation was overwhelming!

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is celebrating its first full year. The Market is located on Main Street in front of the Williamsburg Village Park. There is free and ample parking at the Village Park. Averaging between 70-100 customers each Wednesday, the market offers locally grown vegetables, eggs, fruits, jelly and jams, honey, elderberry syrup, garlic, and flowers. Held every Wednesday from 4- 7 PM. It is free to sell at the market, but you need to fill out an application. We are currently looking for bread, pastries, dairy and other farmers and cottage industry vendors. There is no charge to apply for a booth. All farmers and cottage industry vendors must apply and be approved by the group, to participate. To obtain an application, call Kristin Sampsel at 513.680.7488, Gayle Burroughs at 513.739.7488, Lara Henning at 513.375.2208, or Liz Betemps at 513.305.0607.