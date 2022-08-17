The Williamsburg Mum Sale is now in progress. For the next four weeks, mums are for sale on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM – 5 PM at the corner of State Route 32 and McKeever Pike. Williamsburg Girl Scouts and the Williamsburg Garden Club set up almost 500 mums for the sale. An amazing selection of pink, purple, red, orange, yellow, and white mums are available in two sizes while supplies last. Nine-inch pots are $7 each or three for $20. Twelve-inch plants come in a decorative pot and are $17 each. All money raised by the Williamsburg Garden Club is used for scholarships and projects to enhance and improve the village.