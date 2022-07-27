What: Jungle Jim’s Fizzz Fest

When: Saturday, August 6, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Where: The Oscar Station, Jungle Jim’s Fairfield, 8871 N Gilmore Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014

Admission: Free To Attend!

August 6, from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jungle Jim’s International Market will be hosting their latest & greatest event, Jungle Jim’s Fizzz Fest! This is the area’s first Non-Alcoholic sampling show and will include unlimited samples of all things Hydration, Soda, Water, Energy, and more; it is an all-ages event and FREE to the public! Not only will you be able to sample some of your favorite new products from brands such as Liquid Death, Pepsi, C4 Energy, and Hop Water, but there will also be games, food trucks, and live entertainment by Electric Indigo!

Held at Jungle Jim’s newly built Oscar Station, Jungle Jim’s Fizzz Fest will be an indoor/outdoor event with their Monorail running for attendees to enjoy, weather permitting! Keep an eye out for the Mocktails available for purchase at the show. In addition, The Oscar Station bar will also have alcohol for sale on the day of the event!

Learn more about Jungle Jim's International Market and the upcoming Fizzz Fest by visiting their website Junglejims.com/Fizzzfest. Or, follow Jungle Jim's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information about Electric Indigo, visit their Spotify!