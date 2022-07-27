Last month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a partnership with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund to bring free parent education materials to Ohio families. Providing this program aligns with the Governor’s Children Services Transformation Advisory Council’s recommendation to “invest in services, training, and supports for parents.”

“Triple P’s positive approach will help build parenting skills, while providing needed resources and to help parents promote their children’s resiliency and build stronger families,” said Governor DeWine. “With the implementation of this program, I am pleased to see more recommendations of the Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council achieved.”

“Ohio chose the Triple P Positive Parenting Program to support Ohio families because it was university-developed and is backed by over 35 years of ongoing research,” said Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director Lindsay Williams. “The skills caregivers learn can prevent problems in the family, school, and community before they arise and create family environments that encourage children to realize their potential.”

The Triple P program is available to all families in Ohio and is provided through a $3 million investment by The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund and ODJFS.

“Triple P’s online parenting support has been shown to build emotional resilience, problem-solving skills, and healthy self-esteem in the children whose parents and caregivers complete the modules,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “We are making this investment in our future because we believe that strong families develop strong children who turn in to strong adults.”

Ohio families are encouraged to visit www.triplep-parenting.com/oh-en/triple-p/ to sign up for the program.