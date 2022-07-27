The Williamsburg Garden Club will hold their annual mum sales on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 5 PM beginning Friday, August 12th thru Saturday, September 10th (only if supplies last) at the corner of St. Rt. 32 and McKeever Road. The mums, in nine inch pots will be $7.00 each or three for $20.00. A variety of colors will be available. Large 12 inch pots will be available for $17.00. For large orders call (513) 305-0607. All proceeds will be used for the beautification of the Williamsburg Community.