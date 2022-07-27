After a two (2) year long wait, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) is finally back to calling out bingo numbers at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) for residing veterans.

“July 18, 2022, was the first day we were granted permission to enter the OVH and provide bingo activities,” said DAV Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith. “And we certainly appreciated the wonderful opportunity.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States in 2020, all visitors and veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), like DAV Chapter #63 were prohibited from entering the OVH. The Chapter’s monthly bingo activity was suspended, as well as other activities, such as the Chapter 63’s Ambassadors Program, with OVH residents.

This was done for the safety of the elderly and disabled veterans residing at the OVH. “We totally agreed and understood the caution mandated by the Home and displayed by the OVH Administration,” noted Commander Smith. “We felt that the safety of these heroes at the Home was the first priority and we adhered to all their rules, regulations and restrictions.”

When the restriction was limited for VSOs to engage with the residents, Chapter #63 eagerly jumped at the opportunity. On July 18, 2022, four (4) DAV Chapter members and three (3) DAV Auxiliary members resumed the bingo activity for the residents that was put on hold for the last two years.

In order to participate in activities at the OVH, each volunteer had to attend mandatory training and be certified/qualified by the OVH staff. In addition, each volunteer had to be vaccinated (with booster shots) and provide sufficient proof of their vaccination. A photograph is taken for an ID badge with bar coding on the reverse.

Each activity must be scheduled in advance with the volunteer OVH staff coordinator. For example, DAV Chapter #63 is now officially scheduled for bingo activities on August 22, 2022, and September 19, 2022.

All volunteers are required to check in at an OVH side entrance door and be on the approved listing for the activity. They must “swipe in” with their bar-coded ID upon entry to the Home.

However, before the volunteers can talk with any of the residents, they are administered a mandatory COVID-19 test and must wait (for more than a 15-minute time period) for their negative test result.

Although they were masked before entering the OVH, the volunteers must now wear a special mask, provided by the OVH staff, before they can engage with the residents and start the planned activities.

At the conclusion of the activity, the volunteers are then escorted out of the building and must “swipe out” with their bar-coded ID.

Were all these pre-cautions necessary, just to call a bingo game? DAV Department of Ohio’s Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown Representative Ray Hutchinson certainly thinks so. “Although I really enjoy calling out the bingo numbers, like I just did, the health and safety of the heroes residing at the Home is my first priority,” said Hutchinson, also a Chapter #63 member.

“It was great seeing all my old and now, new friends at the Home again,” noted Hutchinson, “and talking and laughing with them. I believe just about everyone was a winner of the bingo prizes that the Chapter brought in during the thirteen (13) games I called.”

“However, the real winners of this bingo activity were the seven (7) DAV and DAVA members that provided the bingo activity for the residents. Just to see the smiles on the residents faces made it all worthwhile and it is great to be back!’ concluded Hutchinson.