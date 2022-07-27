Prepare to paddle: Ohio River Paddlefest returns to the Ohio River for its 21th year on Saturday, August 6. “We’re excited to once again host paddlers for this hallmark community event, the nation’s largest paddling celebration,” said Miriam Wise, director of support and engagement for Adventure Crew, which produces Paddlefest. “With two distances to choose from, the event is accessible to paddlers of all skill levels.”

Interested participants should register in advance for Paddlefest’s traditional 9-mile paddle or the 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI, which was added in 2021.

Dreamed up by friends who wanted to paddle together, the first Ohio River Paddlefest took place in 2001 with 275 paddlers. It has since grown to become the nation’s largest paddling celebration, attracting some 2,000 paddlers for a float down the Ohio River on the first Saturday in August. The paddle is bookended by a Friday night pre-party and post-paddle Finish Line Festival on Saturday.

Friday night’s pre-party, the Outdoors for All Expo, is free and open to the public. A celebration of all things outdoors, it will feature exhibits and hands-on demos from local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations; live music by The Tillers, Tracy Walker and Gabbard & Co.; local beer from MadTree Brewing; multiple food trucks; and a raffle for some great outdoor prizes. Held at Schmidt Recreation Complex, the site of Saturday’s Paddlefest launch, the Expo runs from 4-9:30 p.m. August 5. More details are available on the event website.

On Saturday, both paddling routes start at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave. in the East End. The morning kicks off with Paddlefest races at 7 a.m. Leisure paddlers can continue to launch until the put-in closes at 8:30 a.m. The 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI finishes at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, while the 9-mile paddle continues to Gilday Recreation Complex, 3540 Southside Ave. in Riverside. Participants can use their own boats, or they can rent a kayak with advance registration. (Rental boats are limited and sell out prior to the event every year.) Those who travel to Gilday can enjoy the post-paddle Finish Line Festival with music by The Sunburners, food trucks and MadTree beer. The festival ends at 2 p.m.

Registration for the 9-mile paddle is $65 for adults; $25 for youth (17 and under); the 4.5-mile paddle is $60 for adults; $20 for youth. Prices go up August 1. Full pricing details are available on the Paddlefest website.

Paddlefest is organized by and benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.

“Funds raised through Paddlefest help us get more city teens outdoors for recreation activities, like paddling.” Wise said. “So not only is Paddlefest a great time, it lets participants support a great cause – sharing their love of nature with teens who might not otherwise have access.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare returns as the presenting sponsor of Paddlefest in 2022. Event organizers are currently accepting additional sponsorships.

About Paddlefest

The Ohio River Paddlefest is recognized as the nation’s largest paddling celebration, with 2,000 participants traveling up to nine miles through downtown Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky in canoes, kayaks and other human-powered craft. Established in 2001, the event, which is held the first Saturday in August each year, is a project of Adventure Crew. For more information, visit www.ohioriverpaddlefest.org.

About Adventure Crew

Adventure Crew is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures. Founded in 2013, the nonprofit now serves all Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) high schools, seventh and eighth graders in select CPS elementary schools, and six schools in Northern Kentucky – a total of 25 schools and a roster of nearly 1,000 students. Through challenging monthly adventures, city teens develop the courageous spirit to step out of their comfort zone and discover new worlds – outside in nature and inside themselves. This deep connection to nature will set a positive course for their lives – and help create the next generation of environmental stewards. For more information, visit www.adventurecrew.org.