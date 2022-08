The Eastgate Mall was recently sold at auction.

On July 12, the mall, located at 4601 Eastgate Blvd., was sold, through the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Official Foreclosure Auction,

The appraised value for the mall was listed as $20 million.

The mall sold for $13,333,333.33.

The mall was sold to “Plaintiff,” which in this case was the bank foreclosing on the property, according to a county representative.