New Richmond Military Museum will open its doors to the public on May 28, and all are invited to join.

Museum supporter and New Richmond native Robert Lees talked about the upcoming open of the museum, which described as a “labor of love by living veterans and men and women who did not serve but have deep respect for those who did.”

The museum, located at 328 Front St. in New Richmond, will open its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. on May 28. All are welcome to join in the festivities.

Lees said that New Richmond and the neighboring townships in southern Clermont County are well known for their patriotism and for answering the call when asked to serve in the military.

He explained that the founder of New Richmond, Jacob Light, was a veteran of the Revolutionary War.

“The cemeteries in the village and townships include the remains of veterans who served our nation throughout our history, including 24 African American veterans who fought in the civil war,” Lees said in an email interview. “New Richmond’s historic riverfront has monuments to the branches of service and to those who served in the many wars and conflicts that village citizens left home to participate in.”

Lees said that all who served deserve our deepest respect and honor.

Included among those who have served in the military are two generals, Ulyses S. Grant and Henry Clark Corbin, a congressional medal of honor recipient Private Edgar R. Aston as well as men and women of all ranks and branches of service in every conflict that our nation has faced.

Lees shared that the New Richmond Military Museum will be home to uniforms, other personal items used while serving by those who served photographs and more.