The Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will hold their 30th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Union Township Veteran’s Memorial Park on May 30th. The reading of the names of the fallen from the Tri-State area begins at 6:00 A.M. and continues every hour, on the hour, until the 2:00 P.M. ceremony begins. Ken Williamson, VVA 649 President will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Colonel Danny Bubp, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be the Keynote speaker and the Union Township Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors.

A golf cart, courtesy of Clermont County Equipment, will operate continuously to and from the main parking lot beginning at 6:00 A.M. Veterans Memorial Park is located at the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Road. For more information about the VVA Chapter 649 go to www.vva649.org.