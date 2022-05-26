The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Division of Opportunity, Diversity, and Inclusion invites the public to a virtual public meeting regarding the agency’s methodology for developing disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) goals for the next three federal fiscal years (2023-2025).

The purpose is to obtain comments and consult with the public, answer questions about ODOT’s efforts to establish a level playing field for the participation of DBEs and share DBE goal setting methodology used for the proposed overall triennial DBE goal.

Minority, women and general contractor groups, community organizations, DBE firms, heavy highway related construction and engineering firms, transit systems, and other officials and organizations with information concerning the availability of disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged businesses, the effects of discrimination on opportunities for DBEs, and efforts to establish a level playing field for the participation of DBEs or anyone interested in learning more is invited to attend.

“We have the important responsibility to provide equal access to the opportunity to do business with ODOT to all companies and professionals who meet the necessary qualifications,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “Anyone wanting to provide input on ODOT’s DBE goals is encouraged to attend. We have made much progress in recent years, but there is still much work to do on embedding diversity, equal opportunity, and inclusion into how we think, act, and operate.”

WHO: ODOT’s Division of Opportunity, Diversity, and Inclusion, ODOT’s Office of Transit, and the Ohio Turnpike & Infrastructure Commission

WHEN: Thursday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. Participants only need to attend one of the meetings as the same topics and information will be covered in both.

WHERE: Virtually at www.PublicInput.com/ODOTDBE

It is not required, but attendees can register for the meeting that works best for their schedule. Learn more and register today at www.PublicInput.com/ODOTDBE.

Individuals who require interpretation services or a reasonable accommodation to view the material or provide comments are asked to contact Kristina Scales at kristina.scales@dot.ohio.gov or 614.466.5154, no later than May 26, 2022.

Questions and comments on ODOT’s DBE goal methodology may be directed to Lynn Stevens, Administrator of ODOT’s Office of Outreach, at 614-644-8436, or by email at Outreach@dot.ohio.gov.