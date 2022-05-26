On Memorial Day May 30, 2022, we recognize the real heroes of our Country. They are not the baseball or football stars that we follow in the news. They are not the high-ranking politicians who govern our Country. The real heroes are the everyday men and women who have died while in service to their Country.

Arlington National Cemetery has 400,000 of these heroes resting quietly with only a simple white headstone marking their presence. But other cemeteries throughout Clermont County have real heroes resting there. Their graves are marked with a flag of the Country that they sacrificed for, along with a medallion indicating their conflict.

Walking through a Clermont County cemetery, we see many medallions with Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War Two, Korea, and Vietnam on them. These medallions span generation after generation of sacrifice by everyday men and women who have worn the uniform of our Country.

But not all of these gravesites reflect that these individuals were slain on the battlefield. Many passed away from the wounds and injuries inflicted upon them during their service to our Country.

Sufferings, such as “Exposure to Mustard Gas and Agent Orange;” “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)” and “Airborne Toxic Substances caused by Open Burn Pits,” also take their deadly tolls on our heroes, long after their official military service ended.

Anyone who has joined the military is aware that their service means some type of sacrifice. This sacrifice may be the ultimate sacrifice that an individual can make – one’s life. Men and women have made this decision to enlist in the military since our Country was founded and will continue to make this commitment.

The reasons for joining the military vary from person to person. Each individual is aware that there are certain risks involved. And yet they make the commitment to serve our Country.

Memorial Day has been the “official” day that we recognize the sacrifices that these real heroes have made. President Abraham Lincoln, when reflecting on the veterans who died during the Civil War, adequately summed up their sacrifices by stating:

“This extraordinary war in which we are engaged falls heavily upon all classes of people, but the most heavily upon the soldier…The soldier puts his life at stake and often yields it up in his country’s cause. The highest merit, then, is due to the soldier.”

Each Memorial Day, Clermont County veterans from the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Vietnam Veterans of America recognize the sacrifices of the men and women by rendering military honors at our cemeteries to our fallen heroes.

Memorial Day 30, 2022 in Clermont County will be no different. The Chaplain’s graveside services, the placing of flowers and flags on graves, the three-shot rifle volley, the reading of names of fallen heroes, and the playing of “taps” are the veterans’ way of recognizing our heroes.

The ceremony used by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) contains the opening words, “As long as there are two or more members of the DAV still alive, we will continue to render military honors to our fallen comrades. They will not be forgotten.”

The greatest disservice to our veterans is to be forgotten for the sacrifices that they have made. The respect that we give to our fallen heroes speaks to the value that we place on their service and sacrifices.

All of our veteran service organizations in Clermont County know of the importance of Memorial Day and our heroes will be recognized and remembered.