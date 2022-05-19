A Milford man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on May 8 on US 50 just north of state Route 450.

According to information released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post, the crash happened at about 7:75 p.m.

Patrick Cornett, age 27, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson FXB Series motorcycle north on US 50 along with his passenger, Kristen Campbell, age 27, also of Milford, when it failed to negotiate a curve, according to the preliminary investigation report.

Cornett drove off the right side of the road and hit a road sign and a culvert.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the University of Cincinnati Air Care.

Cornett was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

Alcohol and or drug impairment are suspected to be a factor.

Campbell, who was also wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was treated on the scene by Miami Township Emergency Medical Services for non-life threatening injuries.

The Milford Police Department, Miami Township Police Department, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, UC Air Care, and the Miami Township EMS and Fire Department provided assistance during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol—Batavia Post.