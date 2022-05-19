Drivers who travel along westbound state Route 28 from Romar Drive/Business 28 and continuing over Interstate-275 are being advised of upcoming traffic restrictions.

Starting May 19, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane on state Route 28. The closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. on May 19 to 7 a.m. on May 20.

Also, the westbound state Route 28 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and traffic will be detoured via I-275 South and state Route 450.

The traffic restrictions are due to construction of a continuous flow lane from and bridge rehabilitation at the I-275/state Route 28 interchange, which will require lane and ramp closures this week, according to ODOT.

Other work includes rehabilitating the bridge by overlaying the deck, replacing the barrier, and replacing the vandal protection fence.

ODOT is overseeing the project.

Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for $3.9 million for the project.

All work is scheduled to be completed early summer of 2023.