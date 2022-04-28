Submitted by Mercy.

In the day-to-day rush, it can be easy to skip important annual health screenings like your mammogram. Mercy Health – Eastgate Medical Center’s Breast Center is not only making it easy but also tempting to have your annual mammogram during four MammoGLAM events in May.

Schedule your annual screening mammogram with your mom, sister or best friend — or just for yourself — on a Thursday in May and enjoy spa like amenities. MammoGLAM events take place every Thursday, May 5,12, 19 and 26 from 2-6 p.m. In addition to checking your annual screening off your list, you can enjoy light refreshments, cocktails and gift bags in a relaxing setting.

“We get it! Women are busy. Couple that with the uncertainty of the last few years, and it’s not surprising to find that many women postponed their annual mammogram. We’ve created MammoGLAM to give women some much-needed pampering while encouraging them to schedule their screening,” said Imaging Supervisor Theresa Siemer. “Remember, when it comes to breast cancer, the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome. I hope you’ll consider joining us at MammoGLAM, an event that promises to be enjoyable and can give you the peace of mind that comes with having your screening.”

Eastgate Medical Center’s Breast Center is located conveniently at 601 Ivy Gateway, Suite 2400 Cincinnati, OH 45245 and offers quick registration and a compassionate staff to care for your needs.

Limited appointments are available. To schedule your MammoGLAM, please call 513-782-9047.